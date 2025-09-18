Northwest Examiner

Walden Kirsch
4hEdited

Homer is most assuredly not crazy. Besides the largely empty PacWest center, which Allan shows in his piece, the new Ritz Carlton building is literally a vertical ghost town. Essentially none of the condos have sold. Excellent piece last year in the New Yorker magazine about efforts like this underway in New York City. (Subscription may be required) Can Turning Office Towers Into Apartments Save Downtowns?https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2024/05/06/can-turning-office-towers-into-apartments-save-downtowns

JW
34m

So the “solution” is to take inappropriate buildings all over the city and slowly destroy them by putting large populations of mentally ill and drug-addicted individuals inside? Have we simply abandoned any hope that tourists might someday return and want to stay in these places? Are we just telling nearby businesses and residents, “too bad”? When you planted roots here, it may have been a luxury hotel — but now it’s a mismanaged shelter, and your property values and quality of life don’t matter?

If the goal is to cement Portland’s reputation as a homeless and drug mecca, this is the way to do it. Keep driving taxpayers and businesses out while allowing the street population — and all the dysfunction that come with it — to expand unchecked. And please spare us the wisdom of the so-called mastermind behind the Navigation Center. That shelter has been anything but a success, and everyone living nearby knows it.

What the state actually needs is serious, sustained investment in mental health institutions, treatment facilities, and the laws that support involuntary commitment when necessary. We need enforcement of existing laws, not permissive drug policies that normalize hard-drug use and the chaos it breeds. We need fewer taxes, less bureaucracy (and less corruption), so it’s actually possible to run a business here.

The real solution is to put residents and businesses — the very people who make this city function — back at the center of policy. Stop turning homelessness into Portland’s defining industry and start governing for the people who live, work, and invest here.

If that is done, I’d wager that a large part of the current issues start to take care of themselves.

