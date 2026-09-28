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Allan Classen's avatar
Allan Classen
1h

I am so impressed with the quality of the responses to this article. No rash, off-the-hip quotes. Plenty of analysis based on real-world experience. Public agencies tend hire expensive consultants to tell them what they want to hear instead of listening to people who know the community and something about how society works.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
3h

Howard Husock makes a useful distinction in America’s Trillion-Dollar Housing Mistake between people who are economically poor and people whose behavior makes them difficult tenants or neighbors. The two are not the same. Many low-income and working-poor households are responsible tenants who simply cannot afford market rents.

That distinction seems directly relevant here. Some tenants—particularly people dealing with active addiction, severe instability, or the early stages of recovery—may need more structured housing, closer supervision, treatment, or supportive services before they are ready for fully independent tenancy. Placing everyone into the same housing model does a disservice both to those who need more support and to responsible low-income tenants who deserve safe, stable homes.

Treating every low-income tenant as though they have the same needs and can function successfully in the same setting is not compassionate policy. It is poor housing management.

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