Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rich ovenburg's avatar
rich ovenburg
5h

As I look back over the last several years in Portland and Multnomah county, the decision that has had the most negative impact on all our lives, was choosing Jessica Vega Pederson over Sharon Meieran for County Chair. The complete incompetence and lack of accountability from our County Commissioners has and continues to be, a policy map of wrong turns, road blocks and just bad decisions. If you want to know why Portland lags behind every other West Coast City …look no farther than these commissioners.

Reply
Share
2 replies
rich ovenburg's avatar
rich ovenburg
4h

100%

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture