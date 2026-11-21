City Hearings Officer Marisha Childs ruled today for an exception to the Forest Park Natural Resources Management Plan to allow the alteration of existing and the installation of a new transmission line; permanent filling of two wetlands, impacts on two streams, removal of 375 living trees and 18 dead trees and disturbance to 4.7 acres of natural resource.
The company will provide $5.5 million in mitigation funds to the city.
An earlier version of the plan was unanimously rejected by the City Council last year. PGE appealed that decision, then negotiated a settlement requiring the city to issue a favorable staff report to a new application.
While some observers considered it a predictable decision under the circumstances, Northwest District activist Bob Weinstein called it “a win for PGE, a loss for Forest Park.”
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We need to continue to fight this. PGE cannot be trusted. Forest Park is our crown jewel. Can the ordinary citizens of Portland have a win here?? Finding joy in Portland has been greatly reduced. PGE wants to increase our rates no matter what. Please just give the ordinary citizens a win. Everyone please write your council people and tell them a HARD NO.
A win for PGE, a loss (so far) for Forest Park and Portland.
Since this is likely to be appealed to the City Council, the question is whether a 12-0 vote opposing the plan will be overturned when:
the facts–other than an PGE throwing in an additional but woefully insufficient amount of funds for “mitigation”- are exactly the same;
the deal secretly negotiated behind closed doors put a muzzle on city professional staff who were prohibited from saying anything contrary to this proposal endorsed by the city administrator and PGE. This seems to be a first for Portland. Very Trumpian!