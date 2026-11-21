Existing power lines cross U.S. Highway 26 and enter Forest Park. The plan will extend this line and add another.

City Hearings Officer Marisha Childs ruled today for an exception to the Forest Park Natural Resources Management Plan to allow the alteration of existing and the installation of a new transmission line; permanent filling of two wetlands, impacts on two streams, removal of 375 living trees and 18 dead trees and disturbance to 4.7 acres of natural resource.

The company will provide $5.5 million in mitigation funds to the city.

An earlier version of the plan was unanimously rejected by the City Council last year. PGE appealed that decision, then negotiated a settlement requiring the city to issue a favorable staff report to a new application.

While some observers considered it a predictable decision under the circumstances, Northwest District activist Bob Weinstein called it “a win for PGE, a loss for Forest Park.”

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