Steve Kanter, former dean of the Lewis & Clark Law School.

Do you have ideas for improving Portland that “somebody” needs to hear? The NW Examiner will be hosting a series of small forums for subscribers to share and discussion recommendations for the good of our city.

Steve Kanter, a constitutional law expert and former Dean of the Lewis & Clark Law School, a man who has a knack for striking up conversations with anyone he meets, will guide the discussion.

The discussions will be scheduled after a sufficient number of people (about eight) sign up.

The ideas can related to government, private sector or social initiatives. The best ideas will get coverage in the NW Examiner that may include reactions of elected officials.

Please submit a 15-word or shorter summary of your idea to kanter@lclark.edu and allan@nwexaminer.

