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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
3h

Typical Brim-Edwards, typical halfway measure, good for a media bamboozle and nothing substantive. She'll never answer the essential question: why is the county aiding and abetting drug addiction?

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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
5h

Hallelujah,Julia! Let’s take care of this at the county level! We must address the public safety and public health threats posed by these county-funded programs in our neighborhoods.

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