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William Cornog's avatar
William Cornog
4h

There is no “safe” way to use fentanyl. The policy failures of the “harm reduction” and “housing first” crowd surround us in Portland and cities like LA, Seattle and SF (although Laurie is meaningfully improving the situation in that city). It’s really common sense. Why would anyone believe giving addicts the tools to take drugs would yield a positive outcome? Similarly, why would anyone believe providing a home, without treatment, to someone who is mentally ill or drug addicted would yield a positive outcome. The only people who believe this stuff are those fresh out of university with social science degrees and no real world experience (ie. Portland’s city council).

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JW's avatar
JW
3h

You can’t reason with people like Lisa Reynolds or frankly most of the people currently elected into office here. They don’t use data, logic, or care for the average taxpayer, neighborhoods, economic health, or even the safety of children when they make decisions - they are fueled by pure destructive ideology that is primarily controlled by special interest groups who ultimately stand to gain from the continued destruction of the city/state, while the rest of us lose. I’ve given up trying to send them facts or explain the damage being done because they simply don’t care about these things - if we want change, we must work to get them voted out.

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