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Marc's avatar
Marc
4h

Robert, your essay is absolutely brilliant. Our councilors are operating above their intellectual abilities. Your questions are spot on.

I applaud your restraint. In my, not so humble opinion, isolating Israel as a practicing genocide operator is ignorant of not only the known facts but also the history of the Middle East. Antisemitism is ugly.

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mechanic's avatar
mechanic
2h

I get the analogy, and its relative, close in implications. (As an aside- sadly, our public school system faces this “new normal” as well, albeit the associated costs are spread more publicly.)

I too would like a transparent reporting on spending and choices proposed, in terms of how much and why.

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