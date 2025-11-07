Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
Thanks for bringing up the subject of using SDC’s to address the backlog rather than being required to spend such funds only on park expansion- even though- as the recent City Auditor report noted, Parks has no funds to maintain such new facilities.

Councilor Green fails to mention two critical points; the state legislators have to approve a change in state law governing use of SDC’s in order for the city to be able to use it for existing Parks assets, and the City Attorney would weigh in with an interpretation if there is any effort to use the SDC funds without a statutory change.

Also, it should be noted that the subject of using SDC funds for existing assets has been discussed and supported by a number of other council members, especially Olivia Clark, who has not only stressed the importance of changing the state law that governs SDC’s and then using such funds for the Parks backlog, but has also led the charge for the city to develop a comprehensive- and sorely needed- asset management plan.

It should be noted that the FY 25 SDC balance was about $119 million. While unclear to me, it may be that a portion of that- if not the entire amount- has already been allocated to new projects, such as the North Portland Aquatic Center.

Finally, SDC revenues have gone from a high of about $40 million in FY 18 to only $5 to $7 million in FY 24 and FY 25 respectively. With the council recently waiving such charges to spur development of housing, the question remains as to whether SDC funds, even if authorized to be used for maintenance of existing park assets, would be sufficient to address a $600 million- and growing- capital maintenance backlog.

Richard Cheverton
SDCs are one of the biggest contributors to the lack of "affordable" housing. I can say this from experience, having owned a vacant lot and actually thought about building a modest house (in keeping with my neighborhood). But it simply wouldn't pencil out--especially after then-Commission Steve "Tiny Terror" Novick's LTIC, which slapped additional fees on the city's gravel streets. (A long and sad story in itself.)

There were firms that would build the house from a catalog of plans--but they imposed big fees on top of their charges to work within Portland...which ought too tell ya somethin'...

I sold the lot, took a haircut, and the builder put up a McMansion, and got just short of $700K. This is not "affordable."

One reason, as Mr. Weinstein notes in passing, for the nosedive in SDC money is that just about the only major housing projects in the city (amid a national homebuilding depression) are "affordable" public housing projects, fronted by nonprofits (but usually built by subsidiaries of multinational developers). They don't pay SDCs, and they don't pay property taxes.

It would be nice if Mr. Green, aka "the economist," would tally up how many taxpaying properties have been vacuumed up by NGOs (such as Albina Vision Trust) and taken off the tax rolls. Might fix a few parks.

