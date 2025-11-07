Tanner Springs Park in the Pearl District.

Portland voters approved a levy extending and increasing property taxes this week despite official evidence that the measure was wasteful, lacked accountability and would do little to correct the maintenance backlog it was touted as addressing. Only 2% of the estimated $456 million to be generated would be applied to Portland Parks & Recreation’s $615 million maintenance backlog.

Yet 11 of the 12 city councilors endorsed the measure, including District 4 representative Mitch Green. We asked Green, an economist, why he supported the levy, and what he made of the City Auditor Simone Rede’s report finding that the city had no strategy to fix a “crushing infrastructure funding gap.”

Mitch Green was one of the 11 city councilors who supported passage of the parks levy.

“I found the issues highlighted in the most recent audit to be serious and urgent,” Green replied. “In my view, it highlights a broader lack of a rigorous asset management lens from historical practice that this current council and administration must address head on.

“I do intend to exercise my oversight charge in ensuring we are spending with care and integrity with the passage of the levy,” he added.

As for the deferred maintenance, Green has another plan.

“While the levy had only a small amount earmarked for clearing the maintenance backlog, I amended and we passed the referral legislation that directed the city to examine our internal policy on the system development charges to be used more expansively for major maintenance projects.”

System Development Charges assessed on new development must by state law increase parks capacity, which has been interpreted to mean capital expenditures. Green believes SDC revenues could be spent to “keep assets from failing by restoring them to serviceable level.”

District 4 Councilor Eric Zimmerman also believes SDCs spending should be loosened up in that way, although he did not respond to a request to comment on the parks levy.

Bob Weinstein, who ran unsuccessfully in 2024 for city councilor in District 4, was a leading critic of the parks levy.

Bob Weinstein, an unsuccessful District 4 candidate in 2024, has been the leading critic of the levy. In pre-election conferences with the editorial boards of The Oregonian and Willamette Week, he was the only person presenting the opposing side.

“The results were not surprising,” Weinstein told the NW Examiner. “Portlanders—myself included—love our parks. It’s a classic ‘motherhood and apple pie’ issue, and the measure benefited from a well-funded, one-sided campaign.

“With no organized opposition, proponents were able to sidestep uncomfortable questions about the substantial size in the levy increase, the lack of significant funding to address the $600 million capital maintenance backlog, and the City Auditor’s recent report highlighting Parks Bureau fiscal mismanagement.

“Still, the 55% approval is notable. It came in nearly 10 points below the 64% support for an increased levy reported in polling commissioned by the Parks Bureau in 2024, suggesting that voter enthusiasm was weaker than advertised.

“Because this levy largely ignored capital maintenance needs, a separate bond measure—and another tax hike—is almost inevitable.”