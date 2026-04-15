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Michaela Lowthian's avatar
Michaela Lowthian
4h

Sleazy. I thought what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
4h

I always thought the building should be torn down and replaced with something more useful. The companies website is interesting, seems a little ....(I'm reluctant to use the word I'm thinking of). Very Shark Tank but not in a good way. Seems out of place for Portland, maybe Portland before the pandemic but does Portland really have enough "founders" who want to socialize with other founders? I don't see how pouring $70M into a private club makes sense.

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