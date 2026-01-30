Northwest Examiner

This is the dilemma of all socialized schemes: the idea that some anonymous group of mandarins are smart enough (and clairvoyant enough) to "plan" an entire city. One look at the disaster of mid-'50s planning on the outer east side (the strict segregation of functions, strip malls, etc) ought to be proof that the idea of central planning is flawed.

We're simply not smart enough to do it...and that goes not only for the unelected bureaucrats, but on the motivated people who will "advise" the mandarins, mostly by quiet, back-channel lobbying in "public" hearings. It's a comedy.

The best parts of Portland's urban landscape hark back to a much more lightly-planned era; or unplanned communities that were gobbled up by the tax-hungry central city, which then practiced a paradoxically liberating benign neglect for years.

Now the mandarins and the Machine have summarily declared war on the cogent, single-family, traditional architecture neighborhood, all in the "warmly collectivist" name of density. Neighborhoods, such as outer Mt. Tabor, that were revived by urban risk-takers decades ago are now being nibbled at with funky, crowded, ugly as hell apartments (no parking--take the bus, proles) that will fall apart, physically and socially, before the bonds are paid off.

The problem with utopian planning is that the mistakes only become apparent years too late. And the rewrites only set up a new cycle of failure.

Thanks, Matt! Yes, changing course! Thanks for writing about a topic that is so important to the future of our City’s development and little understood by the public (including elected officials!).

