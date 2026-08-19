Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
Aug 19

Fingers crossed that this will be the first step toward FINALLY transforming the site into a public park with ground-level access to the river for recreational purposes. Doing so would rapidly elevate severely depressed property values in the Pearl, increasing tax revenue to County and City coffers and helping revitalize the neighborhood.

Reply
Share
Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
Aug 19

Wow, great pictures, Stan!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture