Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

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Dave Gray's avatar
Dave Gray
2h

Has anyone wondered or explored whether the goats’ issue was related to something toxic in the vacant plot of land? It wouldn’t surprise me given our recent history.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
2h

I suspect the NW Examiner didn't intend to write a comedy, but the combination of earnest neighborhood activism, bureaucratic procedure and three missing goats is as close to an episode of Portlandia as you can get.

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