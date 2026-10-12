A small group of neighbors gathered to support the Petty-Goats last Saturday, but the goats were already gone. The day before, according to Melissa Stoner, a neighbor saw the goats’ owner load them into a trailer and drive them away.

Stoner, the rally’s organizer, had wanted to draw attention to the severe bloat, infections and injuries plaguing the goats who’ve lived on a lot between Northwest 22nd and 23rd avenues for over a year. Eduard Valik of I-BuildPdx owns the property, 2812 NW Thurman St., hired the goats’ owner to bring them here to maintain the weeds.

Neighbors reported the goats’ apparent poor health to Multnomah County Animal Services many times. Stoner herself made three calls. Her photos show that one had mastitis in her udders and the goats have gone from very skinny to bloated over time. All three appear, in recent photos, to be suffering from the severe bloating that poor nutrition and dehyrdation can cause.

“I’ve seen them go without water for days,” Stoner said.

Melissa Stoner organized a rally Saturday to draw attention to the neglect of three goats who lived her over the past year. On Friday the goats were removed by the owner.

Multnomah County Animal Services confirmed receiving reports about the Petty-goats.”

A press officer at MCAS said they “followed standard procedures for calls concerning the health and treatment of animals. An animal control officer was sent to Northwest Pettygrove Street, where the goats are located, to evaluate the situation for a welfare check. The animal control officer observed that the owner is providing shelter, water and food for the goats during this check. If additional concerns are reported, we will monitor the situation.”

Stoner isn’t ready to back down. “I’m still proceeding with this because where are they have gone?”

Many people have offered to take the goats and care for them, including owners of Topaz Farm on Sauvie Island. “If the owner would surrender or even sell his goats, we have people who are happy to provide them with a life that is living and not just surviving, she said.

Writing on Facebook, a neighbor named Suzanne said she fed the goats fresh chard and visited them almost daily for two years. She hopes they are getting medical care they deserve.