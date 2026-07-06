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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
2h

I think all of us, Democrat and Republican, forget three important things. I am speaking here as a 78 year old Boomer Democrat and Downtown resident.

1. Most of the major problems we have today cannot be resolved by the Private Sector alone, but we need a Government seeking equity with Private Sector efficiency. Things like human accelerated climate change, nuclear proliferation, AI boundaries, public health crises and related mass migrations will not be solved by investor funded profit and return focused solutions fraught with unintended consequences and opaqueness. Nor will they be fixed with the kind of government entities we have today. We need Government to mediate and States need to cooperate with one another. None of these problems are solved with isolation. Same for Portland and its revenues.

2. Love it or hate it, we are all highly dependent upon Capitalism in this Country and the same is true in much of the World. That includes the homeless, those with behavioral health illness and other disabilities, the unemployed and the barely employed and the whole working class, even those employed by Government. It is the revenue generated by the operation of the Private Sector that is paying for what little help they get. Take it away suddenly, as Trump did with tariffs and Oregon has done with heavy taxation, and the revenue starts to disappear. We are a consumer society, like it or not. We have been trained on individual wants and myriad choices and have come to take needs for granted.

3. We have lost the concept of Public Service. I am guessing that most of you born after the millennial change don't even know what I am talking about, but what you do know is that most of our government is highly unionized, poorly respected my a large part of the population for its competence and devotion to solving public problems efficiently and in many cases, corrupt. Multnomah County is a postage child for this. Government work is no longer the noble work of solving the local society's problems by electeds and workers with fire in their belly. It is a place to bide your time waiting for a gig in the Private Sector or a place to change society from the inside. The day to day problems never get solved either way. Things just get worse and faith in government suffers.

We need a world of humans that are aspired by something more meaningful than a life fighting for wealth and power and more realistic than a heaven as a reward. We need something that makes our mission taking care of the place that sustains us. We need a different role for humans and some new isms to go along with it.

Not a very direct answer to Joe's 3 assignments, but I actually think they may be a good first step.

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Edith Pilaf's avatar
Edith Pilaf
5h

Nailed it! 👍👍👍

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