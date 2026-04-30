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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
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I got to this in the love-letter..."Zimmerman has had more government experience than any of the 12. He was chief of staff for two Multnomah County commissioners and was the senior adviser to former Mayor Ted Wheeler. He was also a deputy city manager in Medford and Tigard...." and was overwhelmed by the thought: He's one of the players who has made Portland what it is today. Congratulations.

He's young, inexperienced in real life (as opposed to handing out tax dollars), never met a payroll, never had to produce a real product, never walked away from a boss who was producing wreckage in his wake, never...never...never...

The city is being crippled by youngsters who have never built anything, except careers in NGOs, unions, and the government's back-offices. A true protected class.

And jeepers--he went out and cleaned a freeway.

Gimme a break.

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