Gag order leads to suit against city of Portland
Accountability board member refused to sign nondisclosure agreement
Bob Weinstein, a Northwest District resident who was removed as an alternate member of the Community Board for Police Accountability for refusing to sign a nondisclosure agreement, filed a suit today charging violation of his free speech rights under the Oregon Constitution.
The Portland City Council voted 7-5 on Feb. 11 to remove him from the board due to his refusal. Of the three council members in District 4, Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman voted against his removal and Mitch Green voted for it.
The nondisclosure agreement binds all members of the board to treat “all information shared” with them by city attorneys as confidential, even documents which are public records under Oregon law.
“The voters created an independent oversight board to bring transparency to the system,” Weinstein said. “Instead, the city is demanding that members sign a gag order so broad it treats even basic training materials as secret.
“You cannot have meaningful police accountability if the people responsible for oversight are legally prohibited from talking about how the system works,” he said.
Approved by voters in 2020, the CBPA’s mission is to investigate police misconduct, impose discipline and recommend improvements in police policies and practices.
Weinstein is represented by Edward A. Piper of Glenmorrie Law LLC.
Bob Weinstein is a frequent contributor to this website.
"Non-disclosure agreement"????
Why would the City have that, unless they were trying to hide something??
More to the point: “You cannot have police accountability if the public is prohibited from understanding and changing how the system works.” Hiding that information is ludicrous. There should be NOTHING secret about how a City peace officer operates. Frankly, the fact that they think something should be secret is core to the problems of the force. What conceivable process, outside of training to trick suspects into giving up information, could possibly need to be secret? The number of drive-bys each patrol makes in a round? Where the best radar traps work? My guess is that almost every practice of a police force is already available in hundreds of publicly accessible text books on the subject. What do they really think they are hiding? Do we really think they are hiding something that public knowledge might harm? Protecting personal privacy of the officer (not the public one) seems to be as far as this nonsense needs to go. Go get 'em, Bob. This stupidity needs to stop.