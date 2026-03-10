Bob Weinstein filed suit over what he considers an unconstitutional violation of his free speech rights. Photo by Walden Kirsch

Bob Weinstein, a Northwest District resident who was removed as an alternate member of the Community Board for Police Accountability for refusing to sign a nondisclosure agreement, filed a suit today charging violation of his free speech rights under the Oregon Constitution.

The Portland City Council voted 7-5 on Feb. 11 to remove him from the board due to his refusal. Of the three council members in District 4, Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman voted against his removal and Mitch Green voted for it.

The nondisclosure agreement binds all members of the board to treat “all information shared” with them by city attorneys as confidential, even documents which are public records under Oregon law.

“The voters created an independent oversight board to bring transparency to the system,” Weinstein said. “Instead, the city is demanding that members sign a gag order so broad it treats even basic training materials as secret.

“You cannot have meaningful police accountability if the people responsible for oversight are legally prohibited from talking about how the system works,” he said.

Approved by voters in 2020, the CBPA’s mission is to investigate police misconduct, impose discipline and recommend improvements in police policies and practices.

Weinstein is represented by Edward A. Piper of Glenmorrie Law LLC.

Bob Weinstein is a frequent contributor to this website.