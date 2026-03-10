Northwest Examiner

Wesley Mahan
"Non-disclosure agreement"????

Why would the City have that, unless they were trying to hide something??

Kurt Misar
More to the point: “You cannot have police accountability if the public is prohibited from understanding and changing how the system works.” Hiding that information is ludicrous. There should be NOTHING secret about how a City peace officer operates. Frankly, the fact that they think something should be secret is core to the problems of the force. What conceivable process, outside of training to trick suspects into giving up information, could possibly need to be secret? The number of drive-bys each patrol makes in a round? Where the best radar traps work? My guess is that almost every practice of a police force is already available in hundreds of publicly accessible text books on the subject. What do they really think they are hiding? Do we really think they are hiding something that public knowledge might harm? Protecting personal privacy of the officer (not the public one) seems to be as far as this nonsense needs to go. Go get 'em, Bob. This stupidity needs to stop.

