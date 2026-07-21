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Linda Berg's avatar
Linda Berg
6h

My response to this is parallel to my response to the U.S. Congress these days. If one person is able to override decisions, even unanimous decisions, then let’s send Congress home and send the Portland City commissioners home. If they have no power to represent us, we shouldn’t be paying them to do so. At least in the old days there were fewer City councillors.

Now, we’re paying 12 salaries, only to have someone else make the decision.😡

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Marc's avatar
Marc
8h

Our society depends upon the rule of law. We need legal advocates to now step forward to enjoin this potentially scandalous decision. We may also need and want an injunction that freezes all parties in place until this situation is resolved to the public's satisfaction.

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