The grand opening of Friendly House’s remodeled Brentano Building is scheduled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1715 NW 26th Ave.

The event includes food, live music by Boy and Bean and the Lila Sartola Quartet, magicians, face painting, an inflatable obstacle course, a dunk tank and a cake walk.

Friendly House volunteers will be recognized at 2 p.m.