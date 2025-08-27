Portland music pillar Pete Krebs will perform Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., in the Firefighters Memorial Plaza between Southwest 18th and 19 avenues just off West Burnside Street.

The free concert is sponsored by Stadiumhood Neighbors and area businesses, including the Portland Timbers, David Campbell Memorial Association, Active Auto Body and the owner of the McDonald’s franchise at 19th and West Burnside Street.

Krebs, a two-time Oregon Music Hall of Fame inductee, has toured extensively in the United States and abroad. His bands Hazel, Golden Delicious, The Stolen Sweets, The Portland Playboys and The Catnip Brothers have performed diverse genres including punk rock, Gypsy jazz, western swing, vintage jazz, traditional folk and country.

Guests are invited to bring chairs.

The final concert in the summer series at the plaza will be The Finns on Sept. 11.