Free concert at Slabtown Square on Thursday
Community-sponsored entertainment will be held at Northwest 21st and Pettygrove
The Northwest District Association and 12 local companies and organizations are sponsoring a free concert at Slabtown Square, Northwest 21st and Pettygrove streets, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.
A brass quartet from the Oregon Symphony will perform from 6:40-7:30 p.m.
Local nonprofit organizations will have booths and there will be family friendly games.
The NW Examiner is one of the sponsors.