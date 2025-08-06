The Northwest District Association and 12 local companies and organizations are sponsoring a free concert at Slabtown Square, Northwest 21st and Pettygrove streets, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

A brass quartet from the Oregon Symphony will perform from 6:40-7:30 p.m.

Local nonprofit organizations will have booths and there will be family friendly games.

The NW Examiner is one of the sponsors.

