Ken Thrasher

Ken Thrasher, the former Fred Meyer CEO who led the formation and first four years of the Pearl District’s unique private security and outreach program, the Northwest Community Conservancy, is retiring from the post.

Stan Penkin, former president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and a co-founder of NWCC, will replace Thrasher as chair in January. Thrasher will continue in an advisory role.

Four new board members have also been elected. Chris Mackovjak, Thomas Garcia, Jim Rice and Skyler Brocker-Knapp.

Brocker-Knapp directed Portland Solutions, a livability problem-solving program working out of the mayor’s office until August, when she became chief strategy officer at United Way of the Columbia-Willamette.

NWCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit funded by private donations from Pearl District residents and businesses. It was formed to address the multiple crisis playing out on neighborhood streets, including mental health, addiction and houselessness.

Thrasher said the organization increased safety and livability, improved business conditions and made the Pearl a destination for visitors again. As a result, 2,272 people have been moved from the streets into shelter and tent counts are down more than 92%. This year, a special weekend outreach program was launched with funding from the Hans and Linda Witt Family Fund.

Thrasher received the 2023 NW Examiner Community Action award for his leadership in NWCC.

“One of the most important things Ken has instilled in me is the vision that the humanitarian side of NWCC must always remain front and center,” NWCC Executive Director Chase McPherson said. “Helping people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and connected with the services and support they need isn’t separate from improving the Pearl District; it is a fundamental part of it.”