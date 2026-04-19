Yellowstone Vintage Clothing Co. replaced Ipnosi on Northwest 23rd Avenue recently.

Northwest 23rd Avenue is still retail queen, says Tom Brenneke.

“It continues to outperform most retail corridors in Portland,” says Brenneke, president of Guardian Real Estate Services. “The fundamentals remain strong compared to downtown. It functions as a true neighborhood main street, supported by surrounding neighborhoods and thoughtful property ownership.”

Other reasons he cites are that “foot traffic is consistently solid, storefront vacancy remains relatively low and strong retailers are still committing to the corridor.”

Brenneke’s company bought the former Williams & Sonoma building at Northwest 23rd and Flanders about a year ago, and then leased 12,000 square feet to King Living, an Australian furniture retailer. This is King’s third U.S. showroom.

“We felt fortunate to land a retailer of that caliber,” Brenneke says. “The lease set a new high-water mark for retail rents on the street.”

Brenneke recently moved Guardian’s headquarters to the same building, adding about 50 employees to daytime activity on the avenue.

In May, Brooklyn-based Baggu will open in the former MudPuddles Toys. Dave’s Hot Chicken will open on Kearney St., where Santa Fe Tacqueria once was. Other businesses have closed, such as Ipnosi, a women’s clothing boutique that began in 1996. Soon after, Yellowstone Vintage Clothing Company spiffed up the storefront and made this its second Portland location.

After 20 years in downtown Portland, the regional running store Foot Traffic moved to 814 NW 23rd Ave. Sean Rivers says doing business in downtown was a “slow motion train wreck.” They could either close or pivot.

“We’re thrilled to be closer to Forest Park running trails and in the heart of the busy shopping action,” Rivers said. “There are still issues with theft and drug use, but the volume of people in and out of the store creates a much safer environment, especially for female staff.”

Safety is an aspect of 23rd Avenue’s appeal, says Seth GaRey of CE John Development. “It’s really a credit to the neighborhood,” GaRey said.

Local ownership is the other key factor, notes Don Singer, who with his brother, Dick, has owned and curated key commercial properties on the avenue.

“We actively work to find tenants that add synergy and are unique,” said Singer,

Brenneke praises this approach. “Many of the property owners have been thoughtful about curating the retail mix over time. Dick Singer has long taken that approach. We are fortunate to have owners like him who are selective about tenants and focused on the long-term health of the street.”

But 23rd is crying for attention in other areas.

“This is one of Portland’s most productive retail streets, yet the street itself is full of potholes and rough sections,” Brenneke said.

Recently PBOT announced that it will resurface the potholed area between Lovejoy and Vaughn streets.

As businesses come and go, local favorites like Escape from New York Pizza and Nob Hill Bar & Grill represent the longtime character of the area. The owners of both eateries live within walking distance of their businesses.

Northwest neighbor Liz Lilly the local touch matters.

“It’s a third place,” Lilly said of the Nobby. “Not home, not work, but a social anchor. We regulars don’t just visit it, we protect it, recommend it, and return to it year after year.”