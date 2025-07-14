Food Front treasurer Kate Fulton (L-R) is joined by new board members Katharine Cahn and Catherine Crandall plus neighbor Rick Younge in getting the property ready for sale. Sue Harrison has also joined the board.

A reorganized Food Front Cooperative Grocery will hold a board and membership meeting Tuesday, July 15, 6 p.m., via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82172650548

The sale of the property is the top item of business.

“The direction of the sale of the property, which must be acted on quickly, will be addressed so we strongly encourage attendance,” read a statement signed by the three existing board members, Kate Fulton, Sanela Ruznic and Roman Shvarts.

The reorganization has invigorated the organization, which had lost direction in the two years since the store closed.

“We spent Sunday cleaning up the property, and it’s looking so much better,” Fulton said. “The new energy and communication and professional capacity

is just an immense breath of fresh air!”