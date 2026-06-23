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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
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Ran into signature gatherers in front of New Seasons touting this initiative. Asked them some of the same questions and they couldn’t answer coherently. Can see the grifter “do gooder” sounding nonprofits, who amazingly will have just formulated , organizing and chomping at the bit for this unregulated and unaccountable slush fund. Yet the question remains, will uninformed Portland voters, who frankly vote for anything that sounds good, fall for this ruse?

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