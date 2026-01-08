Northwest Examiner

David Mitchell
3h

Having lived in Portland for more than 15 years, I witnessed at first hand how residents of Multnomah County (including the City of Portland) consistently elected County Commissioners and City Councilors who were ill-qualified, impractical, idealistic, and economically ignorant, who went on to serve lengthy terms of office before they could be ousted. These lengthy terms added up to many many years of ongoing delays in getting county and city government policies corrected or abandoned, dragging out ad nauseam the County’s and City’s ability to address pressing problems while they were staring everyone in the face. From where I sit, the fault lies squarely with the electorate which seems ever eager to support County and City candidates who make hollow cool-sounding promises, with little or no track record of possessing the skills or experience to tackle the complex challenges facing this region. Voters in the County and City need to be far more discriminating in weeding out the BS spewing forth from so many wannabe candidates and support only those who are truly qualified to take on the critical roles of setting policy for this urban area.

Bob Weinstein
4h

Thank you, Sharon, for sharing your insights as well as your optimism that the problems facing the county are fixable with the right leadership.

