The audience at the Zoom forum, mostly from the Pearl and Northwest Districts, shared their concerns about the site of this shelter in the Pearl and the other in nearby Northwest.

It was touted as the first public meeting to hear the reaction of citizens to the homeless shelters coming to Northwest Portland, and about 375 signed in to the Zoom call on Wednesday night.

Northwest District Association President Todd Zarnitz called the meeting and set the tone for heated opposition, deriding the city’s plan as “incomprehensible” and “ungodly” and charged Mayor Keith Wilson with having “no concern about the community, only about getting to 1,500 beds.”

The audience, predominately from the Pearl and Northwest Districts, adding heat and personal experiences, mostly in a similar vein.

“We need to make it costly for the mayor to continue on the course that he’s on,” Christopher Klemm said.

Forty-five people spoke. Ten went went against the grain, several saying they were hurt to hear disrespect and lack of compassion for homeless people. While some scolding was evident, most speakers emphasized a desire to pursue the best interests of both homeless people and the community.

The sector of the city not represented was elected officials. Only Mitch Green attended of the district’s three council members, and no other local policymakers identified themselves.