Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
2h

Good for Eric Zimmerman. It's fine for Mayor Wilson says he wants to "do it with outreach workers" (without specifying what "it" is), but if that doesn't work, what is Plan B? Also agree with Councilor Zimmerman that clearing of tents in the area- including under the 405 overpass- should go hand and hand with the opening of the proposed shelter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Curtis Holloway's avatar
Curtis Holloway
1h

The issue is not just removing encampments within 1000 feet if the Northrup Shelter. It is having the power and resources to NOT allow encampments within this zone in the future. According to the Portland.gov website this is not going to happen.

https://www.portland.gov/homelessness-impact-reduction/campremovalpolicy?utm,

states that the city must give 72 hours prior notice before removing a camp.

Besides the 72 hour notice, the city must have adequate personnel to go to the encampments and post removal notices. This could add 1 day to a week to the removal process. My understanding is that this could take up to 10 days. And once an encampment is removed, there is little negative consequence to another camper immediately moving in.

Unless the city changes zoning rules that allow immediate removal of unathorized encampments within the Engagement Zone, the NW 16th corridor is going become even more crowded with tent cities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture