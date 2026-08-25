Anthony ‘Tony’ Knights.

Anthony Knights, 54, who was severely burned in an Aug. 18 attack in Old Town, died four days later in a local hospital. A preliminary investigation by the Portland Police “indicated that Knights’ injuries were the result of an intentional act committed by an individual who fled the scene.” The suspect was not located despite an exhaustive search.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. near Northwest Davis Street and Naito Parkway. Anyone with information, who has not yet talked with authorities, is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 26-241822.