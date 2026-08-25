Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
Aug 25

Horrific. What does it take for a wake up call for this city??!! Anyone seen or heard from our mayor recently?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
Aug 26

I normally try to write well-thought-out comments, but I’ll jump into the speculative deep end: Why was someone from rural central Washington in Portland’s Old Town at 11:30 p.m. on a weeknight? It doesn’t sound entirely random.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture