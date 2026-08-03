Fire heavily damaged and destroy the last of the historic Centennial Mills structures Sunday afternoon. (Richard Toscan submitted the video above.)

Portland Fire & Rescue reported “significant brown smoke pushing out under pressure on all sides” on Northwest Naito Parkway north of the Fremont Bridge.

Due to the danger of structural collapse, “No interior firefighting activity will occur,” the department said.

Photo by Richard Toscan.

Photos submitted by Brendan Jamieson and Michaela Lowthian