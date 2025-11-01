Forest Park has 80 miles of trails, natural streams, and native birds and trees. Photo by Walden Kirsch

As many Portlanders have taken to the streets in protest recently, it may be high time to take to the forest as well.

There’s no doubt these are stressful times: it’s the one thing that nearly everyone agrees with. Anxiety about the future is prevalent. Worry, fear and a sense of dread have become the standard condition of our times. According to Psychiatry.org, in 2024, 43% of adults say they feel more anxious than they did the previous year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. In Portland today, it would surprise no one if these numbers were even higher.

Yet there is refuge, some comfort and relief within reach and it’s right in our collective backyard. In the midst of chaos, Forest Park is a natural respite, beckoning us with the chance to stop and breathe, to reset and restore, while wandering and wondering among the trees. And for the good of our health and well-being, it might be time to answer the call.

Experts say spending time in nature has numerous benefits, both physical and mental. Respected institutions ranging from UC Davis and the American Psychological Association (APA) say that exposure to natural environments can lower stress hormones, promoting relaxation and calmness. It can also boost problem-solving abilities, something that is in far too short supply these days.

As salve for the soul, reconnecting with nature has the proven ability to heal, which is why places like Forest Park are so invaluable and not just in times of trouble. With 80 miles of trails, natural streams, and native birds and trees, Forest Park offers a chance for a fresh perspective and luckily for us, it’s right here in our neighborhood.

So, when is the last time you took a stroll with friends, neighbors or just on your own in Forest Park and soaked in just how fortunate we are to have places like it in our incredible city? If it’s been awhile, this might be the perfect time to rediscover one of our most treasured natural jewels and all the immeasurable benefits it can give back to us in return.

Darcie Meihoff, current chair at Oregon Wild, is a former board president at Forest Park Conservancy (FPC).