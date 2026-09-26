The four leading candidates for the three District 4 City Council seats have agreed to participate in the NW Examiner debate to be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
The 90-minute event will be held in the 600-seat Centerstage at the Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., and hosted by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association. Admission is free.
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Incumbents Olivia Clark, Mitch Green and Eric Zimmerman with be joined by Eli Arnold, a Portland bike cop who finished fourth in the District 4 race two years ago.
The moderator will be PDNA President Bruce Studer, and questions will be asked by NW Examiner Editor Allan Classen. There will be no live questions from the audience, although suggested questions may be submitted in comments below or sent to allan@nwexaminer.com.
The four candidates had each raised $67,000 to $75,000 as of Sept. 18. The highest amount raised by any other candidate was $22,000.
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Just want to note, this will be the first time Mitch Green has shown his face at any Armory public meeting. 200+ Pearl District residents have shown up multiple times to discuss the continued erosion of our neighborhood and public safety and he was notably missing from all these events, while Zimmerman and Clark have been doing the work. He doesn’t represent our best interests, only his own. Let’s get rid of him in November. Rank Eli, Zimmerman, and Clark!
Hooray! (Please, no Yes/No lightning rounds. Those reduce complex issues to oversimplified bullet points.)