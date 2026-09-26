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JW's avatar
JW
4hEdited

Just want to note, this will be the first time Mitch Green has shown his face at any Armory public meeting. 200+ Pearl District residents have shown up multiple times to discuss the continued erosion of our neighborhood and public safety and he was notably missing from all these events, while Zimmerman and Clark have been doing the work. He doesn’t represent our best interests, only his own. Let’s get rid of him in November. Rank Eli, Zimmerman, and Clark!

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Connie McClellan's avatar
Connie McClellan
3h

Hooray! (Please, no Yes/No lightning rounds. Those reduce complex issues to oversimplified bullet points.)

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