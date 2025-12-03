Food Front members toasted the sale closing in November in the empty store. Rachel New, with dog, stand next to her father, Mark.

Food Front Cooperative Grocery will hold its last meeting Saturday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m., at Friendly House, Northwest 26th and Thurman streets.

The primary order of business will be to dissolve the corporation and distribute the remaining funds.

All Food Front members welcome. An email with a Zoom link will be sent for those wanting to join remotely.

The properties new owners, Mark and Rachel New, will share their plans and potential tenants for the property at 2375 NW Thurman St.