Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
3d

Green needs to be replaced. Vote him out

Reply
Share
Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
3d

Mitch Green: “Our current housing system is constrained by federal funding and policies beyond our local control. We need a model that is financed and governed right here in Portland. That model is social housing—permanently affordable, high-quality housing for all that serves the public good, not private profit.”

Tenant rights are essential.

“Imagine a system where tenant unions are not just a reaction to crisis but are built into the governance structure of the housing itself. This would create a powerful, citywide voice for renters to ensure their homes are maintained and their rights are respected,” he wrote.

This is exactly why I could not vote for Mitch Green. Portland and Multnomah County are notorious for creating pie-in-the sky projects without viable, long term plans on how to fund them. Permanently affordable means somebody has to permanently subsidize this "high qualtity housing", and who is that going to be? We've recently discovered what "high quality housing" through Home Forward looks like : https://www.wweek.com/news/2026/04/01/a-2022-policy-change-eliminated-one-of-home-forwards-tools-for-controlling-bad-behavior/

and who can forget this WW expose: https://www.wweek.com/news/2023/06/07/a-28-million-low-income-apartment-complex-descends-into-chaos-in-just-two-and-a-half-years/ .

Junketeering Mitch Green is delusional if he thinks Portlandia or Multnomah County can competently fund, create and then maintain "quality" public housing cost-effectively, fairly and responsibly. But I'm sure he'll be willing to spend a whole lot of taxpayer money to try emulating what he thinks he saw in Austria.

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture