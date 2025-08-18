Northwest Examiner

nwpdxsupporter
6h

Ive actually done some research into this and am VERY confident that the failure actually does lie with Pacific Power. Bob Gravely is very good at spinning this story but not very good at presenting the facts. Pacific Power has multiple times failed to secure the proper permits for this project and has not held their contractor accountable.

Here is a copied response I received from Portland Parks:

"However, the initial restoration plans submitted by the contractor were found to be insufficient to meet City and community standards. To address this, Pacific Corp brought on landscape architecture firm NNA to develop improved restoration and enhancement plans, which include full restoration of the Field’s Park and upgrades to the park’s drainage and irrigation systems.

Because the construction impacted more than 10 cubic yards of surface area, the restoration work triggered the need for a Site Development Permit from the Portland Permitting & Development (PP&D). This requirement is based on the scale of land disturbance—not due to the inclusion of the upper third of the park’s oval lawn, as some community members believed."

Somethings not right here, but guess what... Us residents get to take the brunt of the mistakes of Pacific Power who has no regard for our neighborhood. I wish there was a group of people that represented the tax payers to hold Pacific Power responsible for their failures... OH wait that should be Portland Parks...

