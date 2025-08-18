Fields Park’s central oval has been commandeered by Pacific Power’s major construction project for two years. Drone photo by Walden Kirsch.

Pacific Power’s big tunneling project under the Willamette River has knocked out the heart of Fields Park for two summers, instead of one as projected.

Pearl neighbors are eager to get back their park, the site of many summertime festivals and events, plus heavy daily use by residents and visitors. Bill Truncali, chair of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association’s parks committee, estimates that about 10,000 visitors have not come as a result of the two lost summers.

The neighborhood association had scheduled a reopening celebration in early July, but there is still no celebrating. That party was postponed, and best estimates are that it could be November before people can walk on the grass of the park’s central oval.

That means it may be April before the weather is right for a celebration event.

The original city permits encompassed about two-thirds of the oval, but Portland Parks & Recreation asked Pacific Power to expand the post-construction restoration to encompass the entire oval. That was deemed efficient because the irrigation and drainage system under the oval is integrated.

Pacific Power was ready to begin in early July, according to company business manager Bob Gravely, but the Portland Bureau of Development Services deemed that the change required a new permit application and process. That pushed things out another six weeks or so. Work resumed Monday.

Why does it take six weeks to revise a building permit issued to another department of the same city?

“I don’t know why,” Truncali said. “It’s been frustrating, especially needing new permits.”