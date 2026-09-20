Artist and musician Sigrid Fehrenbacher Clark in a 1974 photo taken inside her shop, Mother Goose Antiques, next to Goose Hollow Inn.

The Goose Hollow Inn’s sister-café, Fehrenbacher Hof, 1225 SW 19th Ave., celebrates its 25th birthday today, Sept. 20, with food and drink specials, and plenty of music.

It’s fitting that music be at the heart of the event since the café is named for the late Mayor Bud Clark’s wife, Sigrid Fehrenbacher, a violinist in the Portland Symphony for 37 years. Don’t miss the oil painting of her playing violin that still hangs in the café. She died at age 59 in 2000.

“She was a person in her own right; she was never in the shadow of the mayor,” said Charles P. Duffy at the time of her passing.

For this special event, the Goose Hollow Inn’s parking lot will be turned over for an afternoon and evening of live music, the planet’s best reuben sandwich and community.