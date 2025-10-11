Examiner Awards night next Saturday
Admission is free for the 30th annual celebration to be held at Zion Lutheran
If you haven’t been to any of the previous NW Examiner Community Awards ceremonies, I hope you will join us for what should be a night of pleasant discoveries. You will see neighbors who have done inspiring things—often out of the limelight—and hear their stories. You will also be with neighbors who share your love for the community and get to know them over dinner.
You probably know some of this year’s honorees:
Stadiumhood Neighbors
Greg Theisen
Pete Colt
Maja Viklands Harris
Rachel Clark
Bill Truncali
Joan Whitcher
Kate Fulton
Coalition to Preserve Forest Park
Mike Lindberg
A few tips:
This year’s event will be at Zion Lutheran Church at Southwest 18th and Salmon. Because the Timbers have a game that night, on-street parking will be nearly nonexistent. Consider parking downtown, taking MAX or other alternatives.
There is no admission charge. All food and beverages are complimentary.
Doors open at 6 p.m. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. The event will end at about 8:30 p.m.