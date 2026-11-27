One of Northwest Portland’s most sprawling holiday events starts Nov. 27 and goes through Dec. 20 at the vintage Premier Gear and Machineworks building, at 1715 NW 17th Ave. (at Thurman Street.)

The repurposed industrial building fills with aisles of local vendors, makers and approximately 160 small businesses selling crafts, clothes, food and drink over the three weekends.

Over 15,000 people attended Portland Bazaar last year.

New this year, says organizer Jenna Winkler, is the merging of Portland Bazaar and European Bazaar. The European Bazaar features sausages, beer and hot chocolate, as well as a Christmas tree lot with 5-foot to 7-foot noble trees.

The entire all-ages event is free, with the exception of an “early access” ticketed event ($10) on Dec. 5 that provides access an hour early.

Winkler describes the Portland Bazaar as a “curated, festive community holiday showcase featuring the best local makers, artists and food and drink.”