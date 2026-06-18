Ann Greisser is one of the OGs at Escape from New York Pizza. You’ve probably seen her tossing dough in the window over the years, sporting a trademark blue bandana.

Soon her fanciful drawing of a small bear peering and waving a paw into the 23rd Avenue pizza shop will grace Escape’s latest T-shirt. It will then join a storied collection of prized shirts made by staff and fans of the 40-year-old pizza shop, Portland’s first pizza-by-the-slice joint.

The new T-shirt design is intentionally backwards to give the viewer the impression that you're looking through the pizzeria's window from the inside of the restaurant. This is Greisser's usual view of the restaurant sign while she works on the inside of the window.

“Phil’s taken the shirt to be made,” Greisser said, referring to Escape owner Phil Geffner. “They should be here in a few weeks.”

When suggested that its arrival could eclipse the opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken opening, Ann said, “Oh yeah, Dave. People can’t wait. I really don’t know much about it.”