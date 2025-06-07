Portland’s Rose Festival Parade comes through downtown today, and Portlanders set up chairs and amenities hours early to have the best seats at curbside. This man (look closely, I think his name may be Waldo) has staked out a large section of sidewalk to take in the day. He even collected some faded flowers to commemorate the festivities.
He’s on Southwest Fifth Avenue, which actually is a block from the route, so perhaps he didn’t find the perfect view. Parade watchers may also find their view of our downtown less than perfect on his account.
