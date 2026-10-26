NET members strap in a “body” for transport.

Northwest Emergency Team volunteers will hold an “earthquake drill” at Wallace Park on Saturday, Nov. 7, 1-4 p.m. Wallace Park is located at NW 25th Ave. between Pettygrove and Raleigh streets.

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, which is overseeing the event, will notify team members on that day to prepare for either an earthquake, large fire, flood or severe weather or other mass casualty incident that overwhelms public and private responders.

“We must be prepared for anything,” said team leader Joseph Springer. “Come on out, meet us, perhaps even assist during the exercise as a volunteer and learn how you can get prepared. Who knows, you might even want to join the team.”

“We meet monthly, train frequently, and enjoy serving the community together,” Springer added.

Volunteers undergo training for a variety of public emergencies.

Teams have four primary roles:

Remain self-sufficient for two weeks during any emergency. Provide emergency assistance to their family and immediate neighbors. Work with emergency response team to save lives and property in their neighborhood. Guide untrained volunteers who want to help others during a disaster.

“Show up at Wallace Park on Nov. 7 around 1 p.m. and our team will show you what we do, and what you can do as well. Whether you just want to see us in action, learn more or join the team—you are welcome to attend. Look for us in the high-visibility orange vests.”

There are four Neighborhood Emergency Teams in Northwest and inner Southwest Portland:

Northwest District (Interstate 405, West Burnside, and NW Westover/Cornell)

(nwnetpdxlead@gmail.com)