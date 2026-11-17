Many mature elm trees are being toppled in Northwest Portland, and Nicolas Salter wants to get to the bottom of it.
“We lost another giant on Northwest Everett today, by the blue mansion at 311 NW 20th. I am attaching photos of the beauties we have lost in the last week,” Salter wrote the NW Examiner today.
“My wife, Mel, was able to speak to an arborist on site [who] explained to her that the city is not even testing these trees anymore; the policy is simply to chop.
“Either new policy is causing the accelerated decimation of these trees or there has been a new bout of Dutch Elm Disease. These trees have coexisted with Dutch Elm Disease for decades, so I’m inclined to think it is new policy and new leadership. There is no evidence of a new, more lethal strain of Dutch Elm Disease.
“I am hoping I’ll be able to gain traction exponentially as others spread the word,” Salter said.
The Examiner asked Portland Parks & Recreation and the city press office to respond, and any answers will be posted when received.
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Ross Mark of Portland Parks & Recreation provided this answer today, address one of the trees:
The City recently arranged for the removal of an elm tree in the public right-of-way adjacent to 2032 NW Everett St. The tree had been identified by Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry staff as dead in August 2026 and was removed by the City's contractor, Save A Tree, in November 2026.
The removal was part of the City’s ongoing efforts to manage Dutch elm disease (DED), a highly contagious fungal disease that kills elm trees and can spread to nearby healthy elms. Portland Parks & Recreation has actively managed Dutch elm disease for decades, and the number of elm removals this season is comparable to recent years (which may be what that contractor was referencing in Eastmoreland, an area with a high concentration of elm trees).
Each summer, Urban Forestry staff monitor Portland's elm population for signs of infection. When symptoms known as "flagging" appear, staff inspect affected branches for characteristic discoloration in the sapwood and may submit samples to the Oregon State University Plant Pathology Clinic for confirmation. If Dutch elm disease is confirmed, or if a tree continues to decline with symptoms consistent with the disease, urban foresters take steps to remove the tree to help protect neighboring elms.
In this case, the elm at 2032 NW Everett St. was already dead when it was evaluated. Because no viable tissue remained, staff were unable to collect a sample to test for Dutch elm disease. However, dead and declining elms are prioritized for removal because they can contribute to the spread of the disease and pose public safety concerns.
Yesterday, I witnessed this magnificent tree being cut down, which left me feeling both awestruck and deeply saddened. Having lived in Portland for 19 years and experiencing the influx of people moving here, and now followed by their exit, I feel like my time in this city is coming to an end. Several years ago, I remember standing in front of the Multnomah County Library, watching the large trees in front being removed. I was told they were diseased, but it still made me cry. My lack of faith in the city government only adds to my sadness.