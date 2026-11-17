An elm tree (center) at Northwest and Everett Street was removed today.

Many mature elm trees are being toppled in Northwest Portland, and Nicolas Salter wants to get to the bottom of it.

“We lost another giant on Northwest Everett today, by the blue mansion at 311 NW 20th. I am attaching photos of the beauties we have lost in the last week,” Salter wrote the NW Examiner today.

“My wife, Mel, was able to speak to an arborist on site [who] explained to her that the city is not even testing these trees anymore; the policy is simply to chop.

“Either new policy is causing the accelerated decimation of these trees or there has been a new bout of Dutch Elm Disease. These trees have coexisted with Dutch Elm Disease for decades, so I’m inclined to think it is new policy and new leadership. There is no evidence of a new, more lethal strain of Dutch Elm Disease.

“I am hoping I’ll be able to gain traction exponentially as others spread the word,” Salter said.

The Examiner asked Portland Parks & Recreation and the city press office to respond, and any answers will be posted when received.

Northwest Flanders Street at 18th Ave.