Hasta la vista, Mickey D’s. Eduardo's has taken over the space on the bus mall once occupied by a McDonald’s at Southwest Sixth and Main streets. Eduardo’s is a small chain of fast-casual restaurants based in San Diego. The food is delightful and the salsa bar is deep. Downtowners and WFO-ers will get a lot of mileage out of this place. I had the street tacos one day then sprinted back for the crispy tacos the next. The place is busy, and is open from 10 am to midnight. It’s closed Saturday and Sunday. On a recent work day, the cooks ran food from kitchen to tables to help swamped servers keep up. People who work from home? We’re beginning to feel just a little sorry for them.

Eduardo’s Taco Shop is where downtowners go for a good lunch

A colleague and I stumbled upon Chubby’s Tacos while perusing Multnomah County’s restaurant scores, where a list of sanitation inspection violations are posted. It was a slow day, and we went down the list looking for surprises. Chubby’s jumped out because we’d never heard of it and because it earned a perfect score.

It’s dicey to cross oncoming trucks on Northwest Yeon Avenue to make a left into Chubby’s parking lot. Consider approaching it from the north.

I ordered chicken enchiladas to go, and yes, the place was immaculate. The plate ($17) comes with Spanish rice, pinto beans and two shredded chicken enchiladas. I’ll be back.