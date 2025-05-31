Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Clay's avatar
Bob Clay
8h

This article is so embarrassing for PPS. What happened to a culture of simply cleaning up after yourself. What happened to volunteerism. Are Lincoln students so entitled? We have money for bricks and mortar but not enough for operations and custodians. We need a change in culture and values.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture