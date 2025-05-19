Earthquake workshop draws a throng
Neighbors gather at Friendly House to prepare for "the big one"
Emma Pattee, author of “Tilt,” a novel imagining Portland after a major earthquake that was named National Public Radio’s Book of the Day, spoke at an earthquake and wildfire preparedness workshop Sunday at Friendly House. Pattee, who considers herself a “climate journalist,” has written for the Atlantic, New York Times, Washington Post and the Guardian. About 200 people attended the event, which was led by Steve Eberlein, director of organizational resilience with the nationwide Ethos Preparedness. Local agencies and nonprofits with related missions had information tables.
