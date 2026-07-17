Is Portland more devoted to e-bikes than our rival city to the north? We’ll find out when the Portland Bureau of Transportation hosts an e-bike ride and party that aims to break the Guiness Book of World Records set by Seattle with 405 participating bikes. Event is July 19 at Salmon Springs fountain. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m., and the ride begins at 9:30 a.m.

Even if Portland doesn’t break the record, we’ll win in the unofficial after-party category, because everyone knows Portland has more fun than Seattle.

BikeTown bikes have been around for a decade now. I tried it once, before they became electric and found them heavy, and not great for my then-smallish daughter, either. Nike bikes, we cursed them.

Not loving the ride.

I’m committed to my analog bike. For one thing, it’s free. And I think automobile drivers appreciate that they can gauge my steady speed, lacking the sudden acceleration of e-bikes. Gliding along on my old bike is a relaxed type of exercise. The spokes make music, the yellow color makes people smile.

E-bikes lack such charming qualities, though I can appreciate the power-assist for going up hills. Not everyone is lucky enough to live in the Safeway flats, as I do.

I was nearly flattened by an e-bike passing on my right as I walked home from work on the sidewalk of Southwest Alder Street. “A little close!” I yelled at the back of blue-clad figure riding zig-zag. It was a Portland Police officer who almost grazed me. Did he stop, or say sorry? No. He just came back around on Southwest Broadway and nearly did it again. I could tell the way he pedaled all over the place like a kid in a cul de sac that he was new to this whole urban bike-riding thing. I’m sure he’ll get better.

If you have an e-bike and want to join the ride, it’s this Sunday.