Nicolas Salter has been missing something on his daily walks in Northwest lately—his favorite elm trees. At least six of them within a two-block radius of his home have been cut down since August.
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Salter wrote the NW Examiner about it on Nov. 16.
“We lost another giant on Northwest Everett today, by the blue mansion at 311 NW 20th,” he wrote. “I am attaching photos of the beauties we have lost in the last week.
“My 3-year-old will not know the same leafy, old-brick neighborhood we have all come to love if this continues.”
Three days later, Salter sent another email.
“Here goes another one, between 19th and 20th on Northwest Johnson,” he wrote. “This particular one is not as large as the other ones. It would still be a massive loss and it shows that this aggressive pace is unprecedented. I have been in this neighborhood since I graduated from college in 2019 and … I have never seen anything like it.”
Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross said the removals are part of the bureau’s ongoing efforts to manage Dutch elm disease, which can spread to nearby healthy elms.
“The number of elm removals this season is comparable to recent years,” Ross said.
‘In this case, the elm at 2032 NW Everett St. was already dead when it was evaluated. Because no viable tissue remained, staff were unable to collect a sample to test for Dutch elm disease. However, dead and declining elms are prioritized for removal because they can contribute to the spread of the disease and pose public safety concerns.”
Salter disputes the diagnosis.
“It insults the public to state that the trees removed were dead,” he said. “The trees on Flanders were not dead. They were massive clouds of green a month ago.”
He doubts the city is even testing each tree before cutting.
“My wife, Mel, was able to speak to an arborist on site [working for the contractor hired by the city] who explained to her that the city is not even testing these trees anymore; the policy is simply to chop,” he wrote.
An elm tree on the 1900 block of Northwest Johnson Street was recently posted for removal.
“Yesterday, we spoke to two arborists surveying the Johnson tree in preparation for removal. They said it was coming down imminently. Interestingly, they told us it was not terminally sick and had not yet shown signs of die-off, but was being removed preventatively, without any attempt to inoculate it.
“The city is now removing large numbers of trees without laboratory confirmation, which the ordinance arguably requires.
Salter, an attorney, cited a city code (Portland City Code §11.60.060(C)(1) that requires laboratory analysis before determination of Dutch elm disease
A Portland Parks & Recreation report found that 74 elms were removed through DED monitoring in 2025, of which only 16 tested positive.
“The city explains that testing can fail to detect DED,” he said, “but its alternative, mushier standard—that an untested tree is dead, dying, dangerous or seriously declining—is not respected either.”
Salter said Dutch elm disease is a real threat, and some specimens should be removed, but he is troubled by the accelerated pace of these removals.
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While I understand the concern over losing mature elm trees in our neighborhood, the arguments presented in this article leave me unconvinced that there is a problem with how the city is managing Dutch elm disease.
Salter’s interpretation of the city code appears to overlook the distinction between the requirements for declaring an elm a public nuisance and the city’s authority to remove a tree. While Section 11.60.060(C)(1) requires laboratory confirmation of Dutch elm disease to declare an infected elm a public nuisance, other sections of the city code also allow trees to be removed: 11.60.060(A)(3): Authorizes the city to remove or treat trees to control disease and protect the health of the urban forest. 11.60.060(B)(1): Requires the removal of trees that an arborist determines are dead, dying or dangerous, with certain exceptions. 11.40.040(A)(4)(b): Allows the removal of a tree in an advanced state of decline if it “must be removed to prevent spread of the infestation or disease to other trees.” 11.40.040(B)(2): Allows the removal of even healthy street trees under extraordinary circumstances, subject to review and permit requirements.
None of these provisions specifically requires laboratory confirmation of Dutch elm disease. The city needs to consider not only the health of an individual tree but also the risk it poses to surrounding trees. The lack of a positive lab test does not, by itself, establish that the city is violating its own code.
Salter’s observation that the trees were “massive clouds of green a month ago” is also not particularly convincing evidence that the trees were healthy. Dutch elm disease can kill a tree within weeks of the first visible symptoms. In fact, the Pacific Northwest Plant Disease Management Handbook documents cases in Portland where samples taken from upper branches tested negative for Dutch elm disease, but samples taken near the base of the trunk tested positive. A green canopy does not necessarily mean a tree is healthy.
Another important development is Ordinance 192005, which originally allocated $105 million in Portland Clean Energy Fund money to a tree protection and maintenance program. Beginning May 1, 2026, the city also took over the cost of removing street elms infected with Dutch elm disease. Previously, that cost was the responsibility of adjacent property owners. This funding change could help explain why some residents perceive an increase in tree removals without the city having changed its removal standards.
Perhaps we should be thanking the city for taking a more active role in managing our urban forest. The suggestion that Portland has suddenly become a municipal version of the Once-ler from Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax, chopping down trees without good reason, fails the common-sense test. It’s reasonable to question why a particular tree is being removed, but the broader accusation needs considerably more evidence.
fantastic Portland - once again!
Cut trees without evidence of disease--- AND support illegal camping, drug use, with the associated anti-social behaviors, all of which have an abundance of evidence of harm caused.
Good god how I wish Portland would stop drinking the tea; and actually acknowledge that the Emporer’s (multnomah Co.) new clothes are nothing but gas lighting.
Portland: quick to punish law abiding citizens and amenities. SLOW to address people breaking the law and who disturb peace.
Way to go Portland.