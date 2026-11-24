Elm trees along 1800 block of Northwest Flanders before and after recent removals.

Nicolas Salter has been missing something on his daily walks in Northwest lately—his favorite elm trees. At least six of them within a two-block radius of his home have been cut down since August.

Salter wrote the NW Examiner about it on Nov. 16.

“We lost another giant on Northwest Everett today, by the blue mansion at 311 NW 20th,” he wrote. “I am attaching photos of the beauties we have lost in the last week.

“My 3-year-old will not know the same leafy, old-brick neighborhood we have all come to love if this continues.”

Three days later, Salter sent another email.

“Here goes another one, between 19th and 20th on Northwest Johnson,” he wrote. “This particular one is not as large as the other ones. It would still be a massive loss and it shows that this aggressive pace is unprecedented. I have been in this neighborhood since I graduated from college in 2019 and … I have never seen anything like it.”

Portland Parks & Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross said the removals are part of the bureau’s ongoing efforts to manage Dutch elm disease, which can spread to nearby healthy elms.

“The number of elm removals this season is comparable to recent years,” Ross said.

‘In this case, the elm at 2032 NW Everett St. was already dead when it was evaluated. Because no viable tissue remained, staff were unable to collect a sample to test for Dutch elm disease. However, dead and declining elms are prioritized for removal because they can contribute to the spread of the disease and pose public safety concerns.”

Salter disputes the diagnosis.

“It insults the public to state that the trees removed were dead,” he said. “The trees on Flanders were not dead. They were massive clouds of green a month ago.”

He doubts the city is even testing each tree before cutting.

“My wife, Mel, was able to speak to an arborist on site [working for the contractor hired by the city] who explained to her that the city is not even testing these trees anymore; the policy is simply to chop,” he wrote.

This elm on the 1900 block of Northwest Johnson Street has been tagged for removal.

An elm tree on the 1900 block of Northwest Johnson Street was recently posted for removal.

“Yesterday, we spoke to two arborists surveying the Johnson tree in preparation for removal. They said it was coming down imminently. Interestingly, they told us it was not terminally sick and had not yet shown signs of die-off, but was being removed preventatively, without any attempt to inoculate it.

“The city is now removing large numbers of trees without laboratory confirmation, which the ordinance arguably requires.

Nicolas Salter says he has never seen anything like the pace of tree removals in the seven years he has lived in the Northwest District.

Salter, an attorney, cited a city code (Portland City Code §11.60.060(C)(1) that requires laboratory analysis before determination of Dutch elm disease

A Portland Parks & Recreation report found that 74 elms were removed through DED monitoring in 2025, of which only 16 tested positive.

“The city explains that testing can fail to detect DED,” he said, “but its alternative, mushier standard—that an untested tree is dead, dying, dangerous or seriously declining—is not respected either.”

Salter said Dutch elm disease is a real threat, and some specimens should be removed, but he is troubled by the accelerated pace of these removals.