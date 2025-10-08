Working in painting, drawing, printmaking and calligraphy, Inga Dubay often weaves words into visual form.

Longtime Willamette Heights resident, artist and professor Inga Dubay exhibits artwork at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Kempton Hall, 147 NW 19th Ave., through Nov. 16. An artist’s talk is scheduled Sunday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m.

Dubay’s work includes painting, drawing, printmaking and calligraphy.

She was exhibited nationally and internationally and was featured on OPB’s “Art Beat” in 2001.

Dubay taught at the Oregon College of Art & Craft for 25 years and was an adjunct professor at Portland State University for eight years. She has taught handwriting at every age level and co-authored 10 books on handwriting and calligraphy.

Viewing times for the exhibit, “With Gladness and Singleness of Heart” are Sundays 8 a.m. - noon; Tuesdays–Thursdays 10 a.m. -3 p.m.