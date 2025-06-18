People congregate around the McDonald’s on West Burnside last summer.

Stadiumhood Neighbors went to Salem this week to tell Legislators what it’s like to live in a neighborhood in which the practices of “harm reduction” are tolerated— even defended—by city and county officials and major social agencies.

They were invited by Rep. Christine Drazan, the Republican who lost the 2022 gubernatorial race to Gov. Tina Kotek. Earlier, Drazan had walked with neighbors along West Burnside to see the effects of uncontrolled drug use, camping and trash.

They testified for House Bill 3956, which would regulate the distribution of drug paraphernalia and other harm reduction supplies.

The irony of working with Republican politicians was not lost on Stadiumhood members, most of whom are longtime liberals and committed to urban living. But local leadership has generally responded to their pleas for help and concluded that protecting the right of individuals to live on the streets and consume illegal drugs without restraint or official condemnation trumps their right to a safe, livable community.

So who are you going to call?

https://stadiumhood.substack.com/p/we-interrupt-this-crisis-to-bring

See all our news coverage