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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
14h

We need foot traffic at night and weekdays during the day. What are the stats there. I have lived downtown 20 years. There is some “lying with statistics” going on here. I see the City 24/7 and those statistics don’t tell the whole truth.

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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
14h

At an average daily room rate that is sustainable for an owner? Why are most hotels being run by lender’s Recievers?

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