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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
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Unbelievable. At a time when PBOT is crying poverty and city council is looking for multiple ways to continue fleecing the taxpaying public for more monies. Approximately one year ago, PBOT came and filled a pothole on my street. They left seven construction barriers behind, saying they would be back “after lunch” to get them. They never returned. Four were stolen. Three still remain. Despite various efforts to get them to pick them up, nothing has happened. Their department needs a full audit to see where the dollars are going.

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